Fight the isolation blues

For many, working from home, while managing bored kids, is turning out a herculean task. But there is hope

Published: 21st March 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work From Home or WFH is now the byword with nearly all offices taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, many are apprehensive about working from home where there are a lot of distractions. However, according to people who had consciously opted to work from home, there is nothing to worry if ground rules are laid right at the start.

According to James Joseph, author and entrepreneur, he has been working from home for quite some time. “I won’t say it is easy, especially for women, and those who have kids. However, things can be worked out if some rules are laid down. I feel that working from home is highly productive,” he said.

Two-door rule
The first step is to cancel ambient noise. Clients and superiors find ambient noise to be very unprofessional. “This can be tackled by adhering to the two-door separation rule. If your kids are in the living room, take the farthest place, that is two doors away,” he said. Another thing is to ensure that the child understands the parent is not at home but is working,” added James.Discipline is important. “I used to say goodbye to my daughter when I started work, though I was sitting just two doors away. She had to understand that even though her father is home, he is working,” he added.

Physical discipline
WFH has several advantages. “While taking breaks, you can spend quality time with your kid. This is something you can’t do when you are at the office,” said James. Then there is the physical discipline that a person working from home has to adhere to. “But, one disadvantage is the lack of adult interaction,” he said. “But,  you can have this by ensuring that all the meetings happen via video conferencing. Avoid phone calls and go directly for video calls. Schedule calls at the earliest. Having a picture on your profile will be an added advantage,” he said.

Some useful YouTube Channels

Crash Course Kids,  Science Channel,  SciShow Kids,  National  Geographic Kids,  Free School, Geography Focus,  TheBrainScoop SciShow,  Kids Learning Tube,  Geek Gurl Diaries,  Mike Likes Science,  Science Max,  SoulPancake

