Footfall at shopping hubs drops, more take e-route

While many shop owners stated they have seen a 70 per cent drop in their sale with lesser people dropping by the stores.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:47 AM

Brigade Road wears an empty look with lesser people stepping out | sriram b n

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the online grocery sales rising as many are unwilling to go out and buy products following the coronavirus scare, now even the online shopping apps have seen an increase in demand. While many shop owners stated they have seen a 70 per cent drop in their sale with lesser people dropping by the stores.

Major shopping hubs like Commercial Street, Brigade Road and others have been seeing a reduction in footfall. “There is a steep fall in the business due to COVID-19. Last month, it dipped to 60% and this month it dipped to an additional 20%,” said Suhail Yusuf of Brigade Road Association.

Ajay Motwani, vice-president of Bangalore Commercial Street Association said, “We don’t know till when will this go on. I guess we will even shutdown the stores.”“Usually during Ugadi we see a huge crowd, but now nobody is coming ahead. The sales have gone down by 70%,” a shop owner said.

Online shopping sites have seen an increase in demand. “We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability of all products, and bring on an additional capacity to deliver all orders,” said a spokesperson from Amazon.in. 

