HC notice to BBMP, govt over statues in Yeshwanthpur 

Published: 21st March 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based advocate on Friday moved the Karnataka High Court against four statues allegedly being constructed at the Sandalwood Soap Factory Circle at Yeshwanthpur.

Hearing the PIL filed by AV Amarnathan on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to the state government and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Amarnathan said a mall, soap factory, temple, Metro station and star hotels are located near the circle, leading to heavy traffic in the area.  

The authorities, instead of easing traffic, are constructing four statues which will create hurdles for motorists, especially as one statue encroaches half the road. The Supreme Court had very clearly ordered that no religious structure should come up on roads or footpaths. The statues are being constructed in utter violation of this, he pleaded.   

Enclosing photographs, he also contended that construction of any structures is prohibited under the Karnataka Parks Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act.Amarnathan also said that the BBMP had refused to share details about the statues in response to an RTI application.

