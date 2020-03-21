STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home sweet home: Get your house quarantine-ready

As a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, companies are rolling out ‘work from home’ policies.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:56 AM

By Sonal Tayal
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, companies are rolling out ‘work from home’ policies. There is also added emphasis on self quarantines and social distancing. This period, where individuals would largely be based at home brings about challenges on how a comfortable environment can be created to address various needs, most importantly with regard to those opting to work from home. Here are a few tips that homeowners should keep in mind to create an environment that balances the needs of work and staying at home.

Set up a video conference room or section at home
Remote working entails that most work and communication with colleagues would happen via video-conferencing. It is important that you pick out a particular area of your home to take these calls, to ensure that minimal interruptions arise. Account for privacy and an area that is well lit. Additionally, opt to sit near a neutral setting and away from a window to ensure that the background looks formal, allowing you to have the most important meetings from the comfort of your home. While walls with neutral tones are good options, sitting against a floor to wall bookshelf would be ideal as it will serve as a professional backdrop.

Incorporate greenery into your homes
There are various benefits associated with incorporating greenery to one’s home decor. It is said to boost mood, productivity, concentration and creativity. Apart from this, plants also help clean indoor air by absorbing toxins, increasing humidity and producing oxygen. Opt to have small planters as part of your home decor to maximise the benefits of bringing greenery into your homes. Opt for plants like Terrariums, Rubber Plant, Aloe Vera and Boston ferns as these are low maintenance and pocket-friendly options.

Place emphasis on cleanliness and comfort
Keeping your home clean is extremely important, now more than ever. So take a day out to give your home the scrub down it needs. Ensure proper ventilation and keep hand sanitizer holders in-sight to serve as reminders to constantly use them. You will be staying within a closed room for extended periods of time, so opt for comfortable chairs and throw pillows. Make the decor within your room as bright and cheerful as possible. Your room should be filled with things you like. Staying indoors is an excellent way to protect yourself and others, so be sure to make the most of the time you get indoors and stay safe!

The author is head of design and operations, Livspace

