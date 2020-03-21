STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s parody time: exam fever goes viral

YouTube stars Naser Al Azzeh and Vineeth Kumar are making the most of the isolation time; duo have released a parody video of the exam fever 

Published: 21st March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Naser Al Azzeh (left) and Vineeth Kumar

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: YouTuber Naser Al Azzeh and Vineeth Kumar from Jordindian might be in quarantine but they have more than one reason to have their own private celebrations at their respective homes. In collaboration with Netflix, their new release, It’s Exam Time – a parody of the ongoing exam fever among kids – has already got more than 1.6 million views since March 17.

Many might assume that the video dropped by Jordindians is bound to go viral, but the duo says they go with the thumb rule of not keeping any expectations once they start working on a new project. “We try not to have any expectations because if you start building up hopes, the fall, if any, is going to be bad,” says Kumar.

The parody song depicts what every kid goes through, featuring characters who imitate Einstein, Newton, Hitler and many more, where both the boys try to travel back in time to change history so that they can save themselves the pain of remembering the syllabus for exams. “The idea is not to show exams in a bad light. The two kids in the video are like every child who going through the pressure of exams,” says Azzeh.

The idea occurred to the duo when they got a call from Netflix to do a fun song on the ongoing exam season, but the only crunch was that, they had to finish the video in 15 days. Though the whole process was done in haste, there was no second thought that everyone loved the final product. “A huge shoutout to the whole team who pulled it off really well, especially the director of the video, Sahit Anand, and Bharath M D, music producer,” says Kumar, adding, “A lot of people from the digital platform, including our friends and family, have done a guest appearance in the video, making it a blockbuster,” The video was shot in Bengaluru.

