Little treats, great feast

Sheela Krishnaswamy

BENGALURU: Growing children tend to develop a higher appetite that makes them hungry frequently through the day. Nuts, such as almonds, are a great replacement for unhealthy snacks as they may have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, which will help keep your kid full in between meals and limit their outreach for fried, unhealthy snacks. Besides almonds, you could also opt for fruits, oats, makhanas or fresh juices, and inculcate conscious snacking habits in your child from early on, as he/she is likely to follow them lifelong. This will not just help control his/her weight, but also help in leading a more nutritious.

As a result of the pandemic, schools have shut down and parents have been asked to work from home. Parents can take this social distancing and isolation in a positive light and treat it as an opportunity to spend quality time with their kids. Since summer is here, it might be more difficult for the parents to keep children indoors. Thus, parents need to come up with fun, to keep their children engaged.Following are a few recipes that children can try this summer along with their parents. While these serve as great healthy snacks, it is also a great way to bond with the family.

The author is a nutritionist.