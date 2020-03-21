STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navroz sees low-key celebrations in city this year

Navroz usually a two-week celebration that marks the beginning of the New Year in Iran’s official Solar Hejri calendar.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:53 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While people were looking forward to the month of march for the festivities that were lined up, Covid-19 fear has been a dampener for celebrations. Navroz, the new year for the Parsi community, saw no celebrations on March 20.

“Unfortunately, we have cancelled all celebratory events,” says  Shereyar Dara Vakil, vice president, Bengaluru Parsee Zoroastrian Anjuman. He added, “We were supposed to have a big function, with music, dance, and plays, followed by a community feast.But now, we will not be able to have the event.”

Most families have decided to keep it low-key this year. “Given the condition in country for the COVID 19, we have cancelled all the congregation. Even if people want to come to the shrine to say their prayers, maximum two people will be allowed to enter the shrine,” says Air Chief Marshal Fali H. Major, president of The Bangalore Parsee Zoroastrian Anjuman. He further added, “Considering majority of the parsee population are senior citizen the risks are high. I myself am not making it to the Anjuman this year.”

Everyone is celebrating Navroz at home, there are no large gatherings and other plans of celebration have also been cancelled. We should not be panicking and stay indoors for the next couple weeks,” says chef Anahita Dhondy.

