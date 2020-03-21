By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?

I am happiest at the start of every new season. That’s when we change the menu and a lot of new ideas are out.



What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Wines have really taken over the world of food. One of the trends that I noticed is wines are increasingly being paired with vegetarian fare since veganism is on a rise.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

Most of the regional Indian food has been overlooked for such a long time by our community. We need to bring to fore our traditional cooking methods and flavour profile.



What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I usually avoid seafood, especially if the restaurant is not near any coast. Seafood should be consumed fresh.



Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

This is a tough one. I don’t taste the dal makhni which we make because I am aware of the amount of butter that goes into it, also I’m confident that we cannot go wrong with it.



Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

It’s a very small hidden place in Connaught Place in New Delhi called Fa Yian. It serves Chinese fare. I’m a regular their since school days for the dimsums and prawn noodles.



Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

I was a fresh trainee back then and I was preparing a Korma. I didn’t pay attention and 20 kg of onion which I myself had peeled and sliced got burnt. I had to redo it all over again.

What is the best recent food trend?

Fermentation is on the rise in India now and chefs are realising the potential of fermented foods, their nutritional value and the unique taste and character which fermentation gives to any ingredient.

--Chef Aakash Tyagi, Sous chef, Raahi