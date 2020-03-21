STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 21st March 2020

By Chetan Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One thing that global pandemics teach us is how we are all essentially interconnected. We live in a society where our actions have consequences to other people and this pandemic makes us realise that we can’t just be negligent towards nature. It’s important for us to understand the situation, maintain social distancing and flatten the curve, as many say.

When it comes to things we have never seen and don’t have historical basis for, it definitely creates a lot of panic among people. I do see a lot of people in panic but I see a lot of carelessness as well. There has to be a middle ground where we do not react in a way where everybody is perceived as the carrier of the virus. We should get our sources verified.

I respect the countries and state governments which have handled the situation very well through their policies. Times of crisis is what teach us on what our nation is all about and what we as people are all about.

Chetan Kumar
Actor and Activist

