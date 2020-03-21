STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Testing times

With work-from-home notices in full swing, our home is quite a full-house these days.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With work-from-home notices in full swing, our home is quite a full-house these days. My daughter’s exams have been postponed. How do we maintain an environment that helps her study without distractions?

— Anita Bhagat, mother

See if you can provide a separate room for her, or at least a balcony whose door can be closed. Ensure that sounds of TV, conversations, loud phone calls are muffled. Do not encourage her to come and chat with the elders who are at home or get into irrelevant discussions.  In fact it would be wonderful if one parent at a time can sit quietly with her in her room and give her the warmth of their presence, or help her to revise and test her learning from time to time. Have a fixed time for meals or tea breaks, which should be crisp and timed. Encourage her to talk out how she is feeling once in a while. Once she can get out her tension, allow her to study for a fixed time.  Do not make her feel that she is missing out on company of family members.

— Dr Ali Khwaja, career counsellor and chairman,Banjara Academy

Worried about exams or which career to pursue?
Send your queries to bengalurucityexpress@gmail.com with the subject ‘Testing times’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp