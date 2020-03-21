By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With work-from-home notices in full swing, our home is quite a full-house these days. My daughter’s exams have been postponed. How do we maintain an environment that helps her study without distractions?

— Anita Bhagat, mother

See if you can provide a separate room for her, or at least a balcony whose door can be closed. Ensure that sounds of TV, conversations, loud phone calls are muffled. Do not encourage her to come and chat with the elders who are at home or get into irrelevant discussions. In fact it would be wonderful if one parent at a time can sit quietly with her in her room and give her the warmth of their presence, or help her to revise and test her learning from time to time. Have a fixed time for meals or tea breaks, which should be crisp and timed. Encourage her to talk out how she is feeling once in a while. Once she can get out her tension, allow her to study for a fixed time. Do not make her feel that she is missing out on company of family members.

— Dr Ali Khwaja, career counsellor and chairman,Banjara Academy

Worried about exams or which career to pursue?

Send your queries to bengalurucityexpress@gmail.com with the subject ‘Testing times’.