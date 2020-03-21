Unable to repay debt, couple hangs themselves

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bogged down by debts they were unable to repay, a couple living in Vijaynagar hanged themselves on Thursday night.

Vijayanagar police said Dharmaraj (55) and his wife Bhagya (50), residents of Hosahalli in Vijayanagar, were found dead in their house around 12.30 pm on Friday, when the couple’s son Darshan, who works in a bakery run by his parents, returned home from work.

Darshan broke open the door with the help of neighbours when there was no answer, and was shocked to find his parents hanging from the ceiling.

“Dharmaraj had been running a bakery for several years. The couple did not leave any note but preliminary probe revealed they had huge debts that they were unable to repay. We suspect they took the hasty step and hanged themselves because they were dejected. The exact cause will be known once family members are questioned,” police said. A case of unnatural death has been registered with the Vijayanagar police station.