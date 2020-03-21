STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water demand rises as hygiene is top priority for wary citizens

While water tanker suppliers are making merry by charging higher rates, in some places they are finding it difficult to meet the increasing demand.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:58 AM

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demand for water has increased in the city, not just because the mercury level is rising, but it is also due to the extra hygiene people are maintaining by frequently washing their hands following the coronavirus scare.

While water tanker suppliers are making merry by charging higher rates, in some places they are finding it difficult to meet the increasing demand. “While in some areas, we are able to meet the demand, in others it is becoming difficult so we are reducing the supply by 2-3 tanker of water to an apartment complex per day,” said Jagadish a water tanker supplier.

B H Harish, president of water tankers’ association in East Bengaluru said the onset of summer and coronavirus scare has led to people demanding a lot of water for cleaning and drinking purposes. He added that Cauvery water is unavailable in the area so people are forced to make do with borewell water.

BWSSB officials said, “Even if consumption increases, only 1,450- 1,460 MLD is being supplied to the city, of which 50 MLD is supplied to 110 villages. There is 20-40% leakage so the supply further drops. We do not supply water every day, so won’t know how much demand has increased. Water is supplied once in 2-3 days and it is directly stored in people’s sumps and so we are unable to monitor the rise,” BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said.

