STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘We owe our children water awareness’

India, as rest of the world, is in the midst of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, in a heroic attempt to prevent it from becoming an even larger disaster than it already is.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Ariel Seidman
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India, as rest of the world, is in the midst of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, in a heroic attempt to prevent it from becoming an even larger disaster than it already is. Yet, with International Water Day around the corner (March 22), I would like to discuss another most pressing issue – water scarcity.

My childhood in Israel has been under a constant cloud of insufficient water. Israel, a country which is 60 per cent desert, simply was not able to provide sufficient drinking water for its growing population, nor for land irrigation. A few decades later, water-starved Israel innovated methods to save and recycle the little available water on its land, and today, Israel exports water to its neighbours, and is happily sharing the knowledge of saving and recycling water across the globe.

In my year-and-a-half in Namma Bengaluru, I have seen the country, as well large parts of the world, struggle with the same issue Israel faced not so long ago. Climate change, growing populations, and increasing life quality, have led to a situation where large populations do not have access to sufficient water. While farmers and industries are affected across the country, it is large cities, such as Bengaluru, that are facing a major drinking water problem. This issue is two-fold – lack of sufficient amounts of water, and the quality of existing water.

On International Water Day, 2020, I encourage all of you, let’s be more conscious about this planet of ours, and let’s make sure our children and grandchildren have sufficient, high quality water.

Solution: There is no magic solution for this issue, but one can learn from the experience of countries that were able to overcome the problem. A large part of the solution is taken on a national, governmental level. This includes investing in infrastructure such as seawater desalination plants and wastewater-recycling plants (such as the partnership with Tamil Nadu Government and IDE Israel). On a municipality level, this includes monitoring water quality, cleaning water bodies, upgrading the pipelines (such as being done in Bengaluru by Tahal Israel), and more. But most importantly, on a personal level, we all have to take an active part in this effort. As a child, I was taught to close the tap while soaping my hands or brushing my teeth. We owe our children this kind of water awareness, mostly by behaving so ourselves.

Ariel Seidman
Dy. Consul General of Israel to South India

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp