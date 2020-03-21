‘We owe our children water awareness’

Ariel Seidman By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India, as rest of the world, is in the midst of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, in a heroic attempt to prevent it from becoming an even larger disaster than it already is. Yet, with International Water Day around the corner (March 22), I would like to discuss another most pressing issue – water scarcity.

My childhood in Israel has been under a constant cloud of insufficient water. Israel, a country which is 60 per cent desert, simply was not able to provide sufficient drinking water for its growing population, nor for land irrigation. A few decades later, water-starved Israel innovated methods to save and recycle the little available water on its land, and today, Israel exports water to its neighbours, and is happily sharing the knowledge of saving and recycling water across the globe.

In my year-and-a-half in Namma Bengaluru, I have seen the country, as well large parts of the world, struggle with the same issue Israel faced not so long ago. Climate change, growing populations, and increasing life quality, have led to a situation where large populations do not have access to sufficient water. While farmers and industries are affected across the country, it is large cities, such as Bengaluru, that are facing a major drinking water problem. This issue is two-fold – lack of sufficient amounts of water, and the quality of existing water.

On International Water Day, 2020, I encourage all of you, let’s be more conscious about this planet of ours, and let’s make sure our children and grandchildren have sufficient, high quality water.

Solution: There is no magic solution for this issue, but one can learn from the experience of countries that were able to overcome the problem. A large part of the solution is taken on a national, governmental level. This includes investing in infrastructure such as seawater desalination plants and wastewater-recycling plants (such as the partnership with Tamil Nadu Government and IDE Israel). On a municipality level, this includes monitoring water quality, cleaning water bodies, upgrading the pipelines (such as being done in Bengaluru by Tahal Israel), and more. But most importantly, on a personal level, we all have to take an active part in this effort. As a child, I was taught to close the tap while soaping my hands or brushing my teeth. We owe our children this kind of water awareness, mostly by behaving so ourselves.

Ariel Seidman

Dy. Consul General of Israel to South India