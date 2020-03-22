25% post offices in Bengaluru to be shut from Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 25% of post offices falling within Bengaluru Postal Division will be closed from March 23 to April 4. The ones being closed are small post offices, said S Rajendra Kumar, Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region.

According to an official release, this has been done to ensure social distancing. The General Post Office, which functions on all Sundays, will be shut this Sunday on account of the Janatha curfew. The PMG said, “We have diverted the staff in the smaller offices to the bigger ones.

This is an important period for us as it is the closure of the financial year.” Kumar appealed to the public to limit visits to post offices and to visit only in case of unavoidable reasons. A total of 20 offices in the Bengaluru South Division will be closed.