COVID-19: Dubai returnee violates home quarantine order in Bengaluru

The man returned from Dubai on Saturday night and the airport authorities had put the seal of home quarantine on his hand, indicating that he had to stay isolated at home.

Published: 22nd March 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 12:59 PM

Quarantine Stamp

The left hand of all persons shunted to 100 per cent home quarantine have been stamped to identify them easily if they mingle with the general public.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man hailing from Chennai was seen roaming around Majestic to search for a lodge, early on Sunday morning.

The man returned from Dubai on Saturday night and the airport authorities had put the seal of home quarantine on his hand, indicating that he had to stay isolated at home.

The man was noticed by news channel reporters and Upparpet police were alerted. He then came to the police station and was sent to KC Genaral hospital with an ambulance.

The police said that "We enquired with him and came to know that he was asked to stay in a room for 14 days and thus he was searching for a room using a mobile app. He wanted to go to his native Chennai and since there was no bus, train or flight he came to book a room in Majestic".

