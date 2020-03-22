New timings for Metro from Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro on Saturday announced that from March 23, there will be no train service from 10am to 4pm until March 31. Services will be terminated at 8pm and will resume the next day only at 6am.

The decision has been taken to restrict the movement of people and maintain social distancing. The decision is to curtail services till March 31. The next course will be decided based on the number of cases, officials said.

Trains between 8-10 am will ply at five minutes frequency. From 6 am to 8 am, the frequency of trains will be 10 minutes and it will be for people working in essential services only. The frequency of trains from 4 pm to 7 pm will be five minutes and from 7 pm to 8 pm will be 10 minutes, officials said.