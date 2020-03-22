STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No official order, but PG owners ask tenants to leave

Despite there being no orders from BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar regarding the shutting down of paying guest (PG) accommodations, many PG owners have asked tenants to vacate.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite there being no orders from BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar regarding the shutting down of paying guest (PG) accommodations, many PG owners have asked tenants to vacate. Many tenants have also started leaving by themselves. The BBMP in its order stated that students residing in PG accommodations or hostels may be advised to return home in case their education institutions have declared holidays.

In case an occupant opts to stay back, he or she should me made aware of personal hygiene measures as advised by the government. However, as panic over coronavirus started to set in, many owners have asked tenants to vacate.  A student staying at a PG in BTM Layout stage-2, on condition of anonymity, said, “My PG owner asked me and my friends to leave as our colleges have declared holidays. He told us to go back to our hometowns, but we didn’t want to due to coronavirus.

He then told us that this is what the BBMP has ordered. So now, we are staying at a friend’s house now in Jayanagar.” Sathish Jadhav, member of Sunshine Colony Resident Welfare Association, said, “There are many illegal PGs here in BTM Layout. I heard some students were asked to leave three-four days back, but now it seems to be happening more.”A freelance artist said he was asked to leave his PG in Vasanthnagar, “My owner told us to leave as the PG was overcrowded.”To clarify things, a BBMP official said, “We have not asked anyone to leave. We have only asked people to take precautionary measures. Nobody should be forced to leave.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp