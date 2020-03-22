No official order, but PG owners ask tenants to leave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite there being no orders from BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar regarding the shutting down of paying guest (PG) accommodations, many PG owners have asked tenants to vacate. Many tenants have also started leaving by themselves. The BBMP in its order stated that students residing in PG accommodations or hostels may be advised to return home in case their education institutions have declared holidays.

In case an occupant opts to stay back, he or she should me made aware of personal hygiene measures as advised by the government. However, as panic over coronavirus started to set in, many owners have asked tenants to vacate. A student staying at a PG in BTM Layout stage-2, on condition of anonymity, said, “My PG owner asked me and my friends to leave as our colleges have declared holidays. He told us to go back to our hometowns, but we didn’t want to due to coronavirus.

He then told us that this is what the BBMP has ordered. So now, we are staying at a friend’s house now in Jayanagar.” Sathish Jadhav, member of Sunshine Colony Resident Welfare Association, said, “There are many illegal PGs here in BTM Layout. I heard some students were asked to leave three-four days back, but now it seems to be happening more.”A freelance artist said he was asked to leave his PG in Vasanthnagar, “My owner told us to leave as the PG was overcrowded.”To clarify things, a BBMP official said, “We have not asked anyone to leave. We have only asked people to take precautionary measures. Nobody should be forced to leave.”