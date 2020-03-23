STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expats in Bengaluru raise concerns over coronavirus pandemic

The Consulat général de France, on the other hand, has posted frequently-asked questions on its social media pages. 

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials offer sanitizer to policeman who are keeping a check on home quarantined people. (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The expat community in Bengaluru is a worried lot with the breakout of Covid-19. Consulates are advising Bengaluru residents to stay safe. The office of the Japanese consulate has taken preventive measures – wearing masks and rubber gloves and applying sanitisers – about one-and-a-half months ago. “We have also requested the Japanese community to avoid places where people get closely together,” says Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru. 

He adds that with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Wuhan, the announcement of the containment of new coronavirus spread, and the Japanese government’s strong curtailment measures taken – resulting in a number of infected people tapering off – give a signal that the peak of the virus spread in those countries has passed.

“The centre of gravity has shifted to Europe and the US. India is just the beginning,” he says. Meanwhile, the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru is working closely with the state government authorities to monitor developments. They are also encouraging British nationals in India to follow the advice of local authorities, sign up for alerts on their India travel advice page, and follow their social media channels (@UKinBengaluru and @UKinIndia) for updates.

“British nationals should be aware of other measures that are in place across India at state level, including restricting entry and quarantining foreign nationals on arrival, as well as restrictions on large gatherings,” says Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner. While consular services and visa services continue to operate as normal, he points out that British nationals should be aware that preventive measures adopted across the British High Commission network in India will not affect any of the essential services offered. 

Sebastien Hug

“British nationals who are looking to return to the UK should be aware that airlines are actively changing their flight schedules, and fewer flights between India and the UK may be operating over the next few weeks. We are advising British nationals to check with their airline and consider their options to return to the UK. Those who have a scheduled flight coming up are encouraged to allow more time than usual at the airport in case additional checks are in place,” he says.

Swiss Consul General Sebastien Hug says most team members from the Swiss consulate in Bengaluru are working from home. “So-called ‘essential’ staff members have been split into two separate groups working from home and in the office on alternate days, in order to ensure continuity of the operations in the long term,” he explains, adding that Swiss representations in India are also in contact with the Swiss citizens travelling or living in India.

“We have also sent an e-mail to all the registered Swiss citizens here with relevant information on the situation.”

