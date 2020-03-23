STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vajra: Fighting coronavirus, the kid-friendly way

The 20 animated videos are 20 seconds long each, with a lead character Vajra, who looks like a young boy wearing a doctor’s coat and glasses.

A still from the video series, launched in English and Kannada

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 panic all around, it may be soothing to have a friendly-voice explain all the precautions to take to stay safe. That’s what Vajra aims to do. The cartoon character was developed by an eight-member team from Arena Animation and is part of an initiative launched in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Health Department of Government of Karnataka. The animated videos, made in English and Kannada, are going to be launched on different online and social media platforms on March 23. 

The 20 animated videos are 20 seconds long each, with a lead character Vajra, who looks like a young boy wearing a doctor’s coat and glasses. This young lad gives out advice like the right way to wash your hands, how to greet one another without direct contact in such times, and so on.

“We wanted to make the whole project child-friendly, where it is informative without being scary. Because sometimes, advice from elders can come across as preachy to them. That’s why we used the tagline: Fight fear, defeat Corona,” says BS Srinivas, director of Arena Animation. Post the launch, BBMP is also planning to forward the videos to different schools so that they can share it with their parents’ group.

Under regular circumstances, a series like this would take 2-3 months to be made but the team made this in just three days. “My team worked day and night to finish the project within the stipulated deadline. We have simplified the video without compromising on the message it has to give out,” says Srinivas, whose team also came up with the plot for the videos.

He explained that the character’s name, Vajra, was inspired by Lord Indra’s weapon, which carries the same name. “It’s like we are using a weapon to defeat the evil, which is the virus here,” explains Srinivas, adding that the firm has previously worked with the government on other social projects to spread awareness on domestic abuse, sexual abuse, farmer suicide and more.

