Approach CID, Nafiya investors told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police, who are investigating a cheating case by Nafiya Tours & Travels, have requested investors to come forward and share details of their investments by April 23.Nafiya Tours & Travels, located on Dinnur Main Road in RT Nagar, had allegedly cheated people by promising high returns and sending investors on Haj/Umrah tours.

“The firm had received investments from about 900 people but sent only 400-450 people on pilgrimage. The other investors were neither were not returned their money. Those who have not contacted the police must appear before investigation officer Naveen Kumar MB at Room No. 104 in Annex - 2 of the CID office, before April 23,” police said in a release.