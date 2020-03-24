STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t step out, you could be in trouble: Top cop

Strict action against those roaming on Bengaluru streets, warns Bhaskar Rao

Published: 24th March 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:16 PM

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strict action will be taken against people who gather in and around Bengaluru city, in violation of Section 144 clamped till March 31, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Monday.All transport facilities, including taxis and autos, have been cancelled, while Ola and Uber have been asked not to operate services, including airport pickup and drop.

Rao told reporters, “Police officers have been given a list of shopping complexes and malls and other commercial establishments in their jurisdiction to be closed. Only provision stores, vegetable and meat stalls, and those selling daily needs are allowed to remain open. We have instructed supermarket owners to allow customers to buy only daily needs, and not other items. They should maintain proper social distance while standing in queue.”  

Hotels, restaurants and fast food stalls will be closed since people go there to eat. Serving at the premises is strictly prohibited, and only Swiggy, Zomato and other delivery services will be allowed to take away parcels.Police have closed all flyovers in the city, since accidents are increasing. Only ambulance and emergency service vehicles will be allowed on flyovers.

Home-quarantined under watch
The police control room has received more than 25 calls from the public who have noticed people with home-quarantine seals roaming in supermarkets, hotels, parks, bakeries and restaurants. They are ignoring instructions by the health department. They will be arrested  and will be handed over to the quarantine centre in Devanahalli, Rao said.

