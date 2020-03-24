Financier records video, hangs self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Financier and film producer Kapali Mohan hanged himself in his hotel near Peenya on Monday, allegedly due to financial crisis.VK Mohan, known as Kapali Mohan (59), a resident of Sadashivanagar, was close to veteran actor Dr Rajkumar’s family.He stayed in a room in his hotel on Saturday night and hanged himself at around 2.30am on Monday.

There was no suicide note, but Mohan had recorded a selfie video saying he faced huge losses, especially after opening the hotel seven years ago. He was unable to repay his bank loan. He sent the video to a news channel. The body was shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for postmortem.

Two years ago, CCB police had raided his gambling den and office, Balaji Finance, and seized Rs 9.33 lakh in cash, tokens worth Rs 3.5 crore, liquor and fake ID cards.Police had received complaints that he charged exorbitant interest rates. Mohan was booked under the Karnataka Money Lenders Act and Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.