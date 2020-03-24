Karnataka govt suspends 59 law officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has suspended 59 Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) and Assistant Government Pleaders (AGPs) who were accused of indulging in malpractices during the recruitment process.

The order comes in the wake of the findings of the Lokayukta which investigated the case based on a complaint by Teerthahalli-based lawyer H T Ravi. The 23rd City Civil and Sessions Court, which had received a petition alleging fraud in the recruitment examination conducted in 2013-14, had directed the Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry.

In its investigation, the Lokayukta found that additional answer scripts were added to the original ones in addition to manipulating scores in favour of 61 candidates after their answer scripts were evaluated by the competent authority. Following a detailed investigation and based on the forensic report which confirmed the scam, the Lokayukta had recommended suspension of 61 APPS/AGPs.

The Lokayukta had alleged that the forgery was done by none other than Narayanaswamy, administrator, Department of Prosecution Administrator (in-charge), and his superior Chandrasekhar G Hiremath, director (in-charge) of the department.