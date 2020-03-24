STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Labour shortage may stop metro work

BMRCL had announced August 15 as the launch date for the 6.29-km Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line while November 1 is the launch date for the 8.81-km Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

BMRCL

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus outbreak is likely to delay the proposed launch of the first two Metro lines of Phase-II due to labour shortage. A good chunk of its nearly 6,000-strong labour force building its lines running to 72.1-km have left for their hometowns while another section is present in the city but are not ready to work due to fear of contracting the virus.

BMRCL had announced August 15 as the launch date for the 6.29-km Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line while November 1 is the launch date for the 8.81-km Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line.

Radhakrishna Reddy, director, projects, BMRCL, said, “Most of our workers come from eastern parts of India. Nearly 1,000 staffers have already left while an equal number are staying in the city in the accommodation (camp) provided to them. Due to a fear psychosis all around, they do not want to work. We have given clear instructions to our contractors not to force anyone. So, only 4,000 employees are involved in construction activity as of now,” he said. “If the situation continues on the same lines or worsens, the immediate impact will be on the first two lines we had planned to launch this year,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp