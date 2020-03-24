Labour shortage may stop metro work

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus outbreak is likely to delay the proposed launch of the first two Metro lines of Phase-II due to labour shortage. A good chunk of its nearly 6,000-strong labour force building its lines running to 72.1-km have left for their hometowns while another section is present in the city but are not ready to work due to fear of contracting the virus.

BMRCL had announced August 15 as the launch date for the 6.29-km Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line while November 1 is the launch date for the 8.81-km Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line.

Radhakrishna Reddy, director, projects, BMRCL, said, “Most of our workers come from eastern parts of India. Nearly 1,000 staffers have already left while an equal number are staying in the city in the accommodation (camp) provided to them. Due to a fear psychosis all around, they do not want to work. We have given clear instructions to our contractors not to force anyone. So, only 4,000 employees are involved in construction activity as of now,” he said. “If the situation continues on the same lines or worsens, the immediate impact will be on the first two lines we had planned to launch this year,” he said.