Reconsider use of breath analyser; HC tells AAI, cops

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to immediately reconsider the usage of breath analysers at airports in Karnataka and take an appropriate decision at the earliest as it could facilitate the spread of COVID-19.

It is mandatory for aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, aerodrome operations, and ground handling services personnel to undergo breath analyser examination to check for inebriation according to an AAI order. Staff use the apparatus without disinfecting or sanitizing it after each use.

Secretary of the Bengaluru branch of the Air Traffic Controllers Guild (India) Anoop KT brought this to the notice of the High Court in a PIL and sought directions to the AAI to stop the usage of breath analysers across the country. The PIL also sought directions to the state government to undertake special measures by invoking Clause 2 of the Epidemic Act.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok Kinagi said the use of breath analysers is inconsistent with measures taken by the state government. The bench also said the issue must be looked into in totality and directed the state to issue appropriate directions to the Karnataka police as well.The bench issued notices to the DGCA and AAI and adjourned the matter to March 30, 2020.

Land revenue arrears recovery state’s discretion

To prevent a large number of people from coming to court, the HC has allowed the state government to use its discretion to recover land revenue arrears, implement court directions on demolition of illegal buildings, and remove encroachments of government land. “Considering the magnitude of the situation, we leave the decision to the state as one of the preventive measures for the spread of the epidemic,” the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi observed, while hearing a PIL filed by Mohammed Arif and Maruthi. If the government could not comply with court orders on removal of encroachments, it could apply for extension of time, the bench said.