Victoria Hospital lacks staff to tackle COVID: Doctor

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 1,700-bed Victoria Hospital has been dedicated to tackle COVID-19, but there is apprehension among doctors about its staff strength and facilities. A doctor and member of Bangalore Medical College, under which Victoria Hospital falls, told TNIE on condition of anonymity that there is a shortage of intensivists, who are responsible for monitoring patient health and operating ventilators.

“We have only three intensivists and five pulmonologists, who will not be able to handle the load if patient burden goes up. There are 80-100 paramedical staffers who do manual work. But they are already overburdened with cases like tuberculosis and road accidents,” the doctor said.

“There are around 70-80 ventilators in the whole hospital which will not be sufficient. At present, only those at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute lab and those treating suspected COVID-19 patients are given Personal Protective Equipment. But if they are working in a COVID-19 atmosphere, all OPD, medical, surgical and pathology doctors must be given protective gear. None of us have been given any training on how to handle, treat and manage COVID-19 patients,” the doctor said.

Dr Srinivas, Resident Medical Officer, said, “We have 45 ventilators currently. There are 5-6 pulmonologists and three intensivists which is sufficient. We have 80 anaesthesiologists who handle the ventilator. We have nearly 300 nurses, though there is a shortage of Group D staff. “

He said, “We need more support staff from health and medical education department. We need to receive training to be able to handle coronavirus patients. If we discharge all other general cases and concentrate our staff and infrastructure for corona cases exclusively, the numbers will be sufficient”

“We will have to make do with whoever is already working. In case we need more people, we may have to go in for Public Private Partnership. There are sufficient number of intensivists and anaesthesiologists,” said BMCRI director and dean Dr CR Jayanthi.

Govt to purchase 1,000 ventilators

The state government has decided to purchase 1,000 ventilators to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Mysuru-based Skanray Technologies will supply the ventilators. As many as 10 lakh three-layer N95 masks and 5 lakh personal protective equipment will be supplied by Hindustan Latex Limited, while sanitizers and thermal scanners will be purchased from other companies. At a meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, it was also decided to use loudspeakers to create awareness on social distancing.

“As many as 85 per cent of IT companies have told their employees to work from home. Broadband connectivity is being improved,” Ashwath Narayan said. Narayana Health founder chairman Dr Devi Shetty said, “We need 1000 ventilators and 2500 critical care beds to tackle the virus”.