Actor Esha Deol turns a writer

In Amma Mia, Esha documents her adventures in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Penguin Random House India is bringing out actor Esha Deol Takhtani’s debut book on parenting titled Amma Mia, a hands-on guide to taking control of your baby’s diet and making them love food this month. Becoming a new mother can be an exciting, yet overwhelming, time. No matter how prepared you are, there will always be many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama! And just like any other new mom, Esha Deol Takhtani was faced with many such questions soon after the birth of her two daughters — Radhya and Miraya.

In Amma Mia, Esha documents her adventures in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too. Packed with advice, tips, stories, and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, this is her personal journey of transformation into a mother. Informative and easy-to-follow, it will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.  

Says Esha Deol Takhtani, “This is my first foray into writing, with a subject that is very close to my heart—parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it. This is a book from one mother to another and I hope it acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there. I’m ecstatic to be a part of the Penguin family and have my daughters to thank for turning me into an author as well! Who knows what motherhood will make me do next?.”

Among the topics discussed in the book are “Is my baby not well?’, “When can I introduce my baby to solid foods?” etc. One day, when one of her baby girls was throwing a tantrum, Esha decided to come up with a plan, one that would ensure her child eats right and is happy in the process! And thus began her adventures in motherhood. With the help of her cook, nurse and some of the best paediatricians in Mumbai, she set off on a journey to document her experiences in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too.

The books has advice, tips, stories and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, Amma Mia reflects the personal journey of one woman’s transformation into a mother. Informative and easy to follow, this book will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.

Esha  has acted in hits such as Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yuva, No Entry and Dus to her credit. She recently portrayed the role of a chef in the short film, Cakewalk.

Seeing her illustrious actor-politician mother, Hema Malini, blazing a trail in classical dance, Esha too succumbed to its lure. She decided to hone her skills in Odissi and in this she was enthusiastically supported by her mother.

