BBMP Bill referred to joint select committee

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill, aimed at governing the city better and increasing the term of the mayor to five years from the present one year was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, was referred to the Joint Select Committee.

The bill proposes a separate law for the BBMP, which is now being governed under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act like other corporations and municipalities.

The Bill was referred to the Joint Select Committee as MLAs from both ruling and opposition parties argued that it cannot be passed in a hurry and it needed a detailed discussion. Soon after Revenue Minister R Ashok tabled the bill, BJP members opposed it and sought time.

Law Minister Madhuswamy said the government is ready to refer the bill to the select committee, which will have representation from all parties and members from both Houses.

Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya too pointed out that the Bill does not mention the roles and responsibilities of MLAs.