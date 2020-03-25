STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BWSSB to pump in more water as demand rises in WFH city

Published: 25th March 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an increase in demand for water all around, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is gearing up to pump an additional 50 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) from April 15, Board chairman Tushar Girinath said. The existing capacity of 1450 MLD per day will be increased to 1,500 MLD. Girinath told TNIE, “At present, we pump the maximum possible water of 1450 MLD on an average. We have taken a decision to use our reserve pumps so that more water can be pumped to the city during summer. We are readying them for utilisation.

The reserve pumps are usually kept as back-up,” he added. At present, the pumps work 24x7 on full capacity to pump water from a distance of nearly 100km from Thoraikadanahalli (TK Halli) reservoir to Bengaluru city. Pumping is done in four stages under the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme State project via TK Halli, Tataguni and Harohalli pumping stations. A senior BWSSB official said that domestic water consumption in the city has increased due to large numbers staying home due to the ‘Work From Home’ option given to employees, and the closure of schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, BWSSB has offered 10 of its jetting machines to BBMP to spray disinfectant across the city more effectively. “They will change the nozzle and use it for spraying. These have more power than the machines BBMP has,” Girinath added. To ensure there is no water disruption, the Board is making use of 150 vehicles at its disposal to ensure that its nearly 2,000-strong workforce reports for work across the city. Girinath said that employees are being ferried to work in each sub-division. “Some specific categories are exempted from work as specified in the official circular,” he added.

