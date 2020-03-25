STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona masks Ugadi fervour

The new year begins on a quiet note for B’lureans as they stay indoors, celebrating it in a simple manner with close ones

All KSRTC buses are seen parked at the Yashwantpur bus stand in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown

All KSRTC buses are seen parked at the Yashwantpur bus stand in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For 62-year old Vani Ramachandra, Ugadi is not just a festival heralding new year but also an occasion that gives her many reasons to catch up with her extended family. However, it’s different this year. “This time, I will just do a small pooja at home, without much festive food. I will spend some time with my cat, Silly,” laughs Ramachandra, a retired employee of the University of Agriculture Sciences.

“Though it’s not the best way to celebrate such a big occasion, we have to understand that this is currently the need of the hour,” she says, adding that were it not for the pandemic, the preparations for Ugadi would have started weeks in advance. “On the day of Ugadi, I usually visit my brother or sister, where we have a traditional meal including mango rice and hollige. But this time, I will not be leaving my house. Also, since the festive ambience is missing, I am planning to make payasam instead of holige, which involves an extensive process,” explains Ramachandra, who lives in Banashankari with a pet cat and a househelp.

People, especially girls, also look forward to the festival because they get a chance to dress up in their traditional attire. “Usually by now, we have all our new clothes in place for the festival. But seeing the current situation, we are sticking to performing a small pooja,” says Bharani Manjunath, a resident of the Vidyapitha area. “The pooja will start with tying a thorana (usually a string of mango leaves) above the main door, which is retained till next Ugadi. The pooja also sees unveiling of the new panchang,” says the 25-year-old IT professional.

Even Bengalureans who do not hail from the state are missing the bonhomie that marks the occasion every year.  Shailendra Singh, 42, who has been living in Bengaluru all his life, says to him, Ugadi is all about catching up with friends and their families. “I am not a Kannadiga by birth, but I am definitely one at heart. I always get invitations from friends, but this time, it’s a small affair everywhere,” says the IT professional, who lives in Gottigere. He also adds that he will not get to be a part of the get-together his friends organise after Ugadi, where they enjoy the traditional non-vegetarian fare. “I have stopped consuming non-vegetarian food due to fear around the pandemic,” he reveals.

It’s not just families who are feeling the pinch of the Covid-19 outbreak. Shopkeepers are facing huge losses. “People used to look for buying the best sugarcane and raw mangoes. I have hardly made any sale this time,” says Venkantappa, who runs a fruit stall in JP Nagar.

‘it doesn’t feel like a festival’
For Sandalwood actor Karunya Ram, Ugadi is big festival. “It’s our new year and a chance to start something fresh, so I am always excited about this festival. I was even ready with my new clothes for the festival,” she says. Hailing from a typical Gowda family, every year, she usually catches up with friends and relatives, but this year, she is going to be celebrating only with with her parents and sister. “My family and I are living in quarantine. Only my father, who is a Canara Bank employee, is still going to work and so, he managed to get some fresh flowers and fruits to have a small pooja at home. This year, because of the lockdown, it does not even feel like a festival. But at the end of the day, it is for the greater good.”

