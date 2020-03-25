STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19 outbreak puts APMCs in a dilemma

All freight trains, cargo aircraft are operational according to officials responsible for these services.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), which is a major supplier of agricultural produce across the state, is observing a dilemma with traders and the management holding conflicting views. Yeshwantpur APMC Yard Okoota president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti told TNIE that APMCs will not be functioning despite strict government orders on markets remaining open as it is an essential service.

“Even though the government has asked us to remain open, we do not want to take that risk since there are crowds,” Lahoti said. APMC will be shut as part of Ugadi festival on Wednesday. Uday Shankar, an onion trader at an APMC, also said that he will not be operating along with other traders until the situation gets better.

APMC director Karee Gowda said he visited several APMCs and heard the traders’ concerns on the outbreak affecting them as they are more prone. “We have informed all traders to take proper precautionary measures such as social distancing, masks and use of sanitisers. The traders have also agreed to remain open,” he told TNIE.

The prices of the vegetables have also increased between Rs 2 and Rs 10. Retailers in several areas have also increased by three-fold due to the panic-buyers.

B N Prasad, managing director, HOPCOMS, said prices increased due to citizens panicking. “But there is a regular supply of food products and people need not worry,” he said.

On Tuesday there were some issues with regard to the transportation of goods as the police stopped several vehicles. “We have discussed the matter with the police. By Wednesday it should be resolved. Prices will decrease in the next few days though on Ugadi, labourers will not be available and hence, no harvesting,” he added.

All freight trains, cargo aircraft are operational according to officials responsible for these services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp