COVID-19 outbreak puts APMCs in a dilemma

Preeja Prasad

BENGALURU: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), which is a major supplier of agricultural produce across the state, is observing a dilemma with traders and the management holding conflicting views. Yeshwantpur APMC Yard Okoota president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti told TNIE that APMCs will not be functioning despite strict government orders on markets remaining open as it is an essential service.

“Even though the government has asked us to remain open, we do not want to take that risk since there are crowds,” Lahoti said. APMC will be shut as part of Ugadi festival on Wednesday. Uday Shankar, an onion trader at an APMC, also said that he will not be operating along with other traders until the situation gets better.

APMC director Karee Gowda said he visited several APMCs and heard the traders’ concerns on the outbreak affecting them as they are more prone. “We have informed all traders to take proper precautionary measures such as social distancing, masks and use of sanitisers. The traders have also agreed to remain open,” he told TNIE.

The prices of the vegetables have also increased between Rs 2 and Rs 10. Retailers in several areas have also increased by three-fold due to the panic-buyers.

B N Prasad, managing director, HOPCOMS, said prices increased due to citizens panicking. “But there is a regular supply of food products and people need not worry,” he said.

On Tuesday there were some issues with regard to the transportation of goods as the police stopped several vehicles. “We have discussed the matter with the police. By Wednesday it should be resolved. Prices will decrease in the next few days though on Ugadi, labourers will not be available and hence, no harvesting,” he added.

All freight trains, cargo aircraft are operational according to officials responsible for these services.