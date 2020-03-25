Despite lockdown, it’s business as usual on Bengaluru streets

Meera Bhardwaj By

BENGALURU: Though the statewide lockdown from Monday curtailed connectivity, Bengalureans continued to zoom around the city in their vehicles as they failed to understand coronavirus’ deadly spread and the country’s war against an invisible enemy.

On Tuesday morning, large crowds were seen in front of milk and vegetable vendors, not caring about social distancing.

BMTC, KSRTC, Metro, autos and cabs are all completely off the roads, but still traffic could be seen on major and interior roads. Youngsters were seen riding triples on bikes in some areas, while others hopped into their cars with their families to head to their friends’ or relatives’ house. Though the police bandobast was heavy, youngsters managed to get away from the fury of lathis.

On the 29th Main Road of Poorna Prajna Nagar, one could see a crowd of almost 3o-4o people in front of a lone vegetable vendor at 7.45 am. As there were no policemen present, it became easy to violate Section 144.A physician, Dr Guruprasad, said, “It should be total isolation if we have to cut the spread of this disease. We can do our work at home instead of putting everybody at risk. It will protect everybody in the long run.”