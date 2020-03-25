Domestic workers face difficult weeks ahead in Bengaluru

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the city is getting ready for a three weeklong lockdown to check the growth of the COVID-19 epidemic in the region, one of the highly effected people will be the domestic workers, and many of these are women, who work part-time in houses, as per union members.

Employers have started to take cognizance of this, with several giving their domestic helpers an option to stay back home, while also paying them for the coming week. "My house help used to come every day, but now she comes whenever she can. There is no change in pay," says Preethika S, an HR professional from Bengaluru.

She is among the many young professionals who are working from home and doing their chores themselves, giving their maids paid leave, and in some cases even sanitisers and hand washes. "Its not an additional burden to continue their salaries. If we do not eat out at restaurants, we can pay their salary with one bill. And when the bad times are gone, they always remember and take care of us more," she said.

Sonia J, another professional residing in the heart of the city said now with work from home, and the total cut down on travel, there is time on hand for cooking, thereby not increasing expenses. Residents and labour union member told TNIE that apartments in the city are disallowing domestic workers in their complexes for fear of them being carriers and the fear is reciprocal.

Often, these workers reside in slums and have an entire family to take care of, said Dr Ruth Manorama, advisor, Karnataka Gruha Karmikara Sangha, adding that a negligible number have smartcards that make them eligible for various schemes.

Unions representing the informal workforce have demanded ‘special funds’, and wages even if factories and workplaces are closed. At a meeting convened by the labour department recently, one of the demands was Rs 10,000 remuneration for families of unorganised workers, said Manorama, adding, "If the domestic workers are not registered, how will the department identify them for the remuneration? The government needs to take care of their needs."

"With the ongoing situation, these domestic workers, are left to fend for themselves as state-run Indira Canteens are not an option and prices of essential commodities keep rising, leaving these workers malnourished and increasing the cycle of poverty. They are also debt-ridden and use their salaries to pay back the interest," she said, adding, the government which has sought one week to equip hospitals, must also equip vulnerable people with basic necessities which include a package like the one given by a neighbouring state government. "It is also time for industry to step up with CSR funds".