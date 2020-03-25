STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t like the attention’

From a very young age, I knew there was something different about my mother.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:30 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From a very young age, I knew there was something different about my mother.When we’d go out to restaurants or airports or anywhere else, people were always drawn to her. They wanted to take photographs with my mother, take her autograph or simply shake her hand. My mother also took me along to many of her shoots in Goa, Mysore and even, abroad. When I was ten months old, my parents, along with Kishore Kumar, took me on a US tour for many months. I was backstage during all the events and heard and imbibed everything. It’s one of the reasons I love Kishore Kumar’s music so much.

I would see her on film sets among the producers, directors and crew, and what I noticed (and loved the most) was how people reacted to her. When they’d see my mother they’d smile and beam with happiness and want to be near her. No one frowned while looking at her. And I intuitively knew that that was something good and it filled me with joy. My mother would also have frequent dance practices at home and when I visited my friends’ homes their mothers wouldn’t be dancing. I was convinced that she was different, but I was also confused about the whys and hows—I didn’t understand that she was a celebrity and a public persona back then. I also see the same confusion and wonder in Radhya today.

When I go anywhere and people take my picture, I notice that she’s watching very carefully. But, just like me back then, she’s not yet understood it. Only much later, when I was three-and-a-half or four years old, when I started to watch my mother’s movies, did I piece it all together. And of course, later on in school, when I noticed that I was looked at and heard people whispering that I was so and so’s daughter, it clicked. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t like the attention. But I was beginning to understand that my mother was made of something special. And that I was the luckiest girl in the world to have her. As I grew up, she gave me an education like no school could ever give me.

Extracted from Amma Mia by Esha Deol, with permission from Penguin Random House India.

