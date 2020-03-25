Financier arrested for harassing couple

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayanagar police on Tuesday arrested a financier, Rudra Prakash, on charges of abetment of suicide. The couple, Dharmaraj (55) and Bhagya (50) committed suicide five days ago, allegedly due to harassment by Prakash.

A senior police officer said the couple had left a suicide note, alleging that Prakash, a resident of Hosahalli, runs a chit fund business too. Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had a bakery in Cottonpet and had borrowed Rs 60 lakh after placing property as surety. When the business incurred losses, Dharmaraj was unable to repay the loan.

Prakash, who was charged exorbitant interest rates, forced him to register his property in his name. He also created a ruckus in front of the bakery with his gang. Upset over this, the couple took the extreme step.

Police arrested Prakash based on a statement by the couple’s son Darshan. He will be in judicial custody.