Making provision

BENGALURU: As the city stays indoors to keep away from the Covid-19 virus, Venkatraman Iyer worries about the plight of the 1,300 slumdwellers in LR Nagar, Koramangala and Subhash Nagar who depend on his daily gesture of collecting surplus food from corporate firms, and distributing them to the needy.

This has been Iyer’s routine for the last five years. However, with most corporate professionals now working from home, this schedule has been disrupted. “Young children, mothers and daily wage workers find themselves without food. And for many, our supply is the only meal of the day. Having been doing this for so long, I look at it as my responsibility to feed them. When we found that there was no food supply from corporates, starting Saturday, we started cooking for all of them to ensure they don’t go hungry,” says Iyer, 64, who worked as a marketing professional in the Middle East before relocating to Bengaluru.But Iyer and his volunteers – 10 of them, all of whom are slumdwellers – soon hit a roadblock when they realised that social distancing, the need of the hour, wasn’t a possibility during the food distribution. This then led to the decision of buying supplies in bulk – 1,500 kg of rice, dal, atta, sugar and 500 litres of oil – which was packed on Tuesday, and will be distributed in the slums

“We’ve been changing our strategy according to the current climate, at the same time ensuring that those who depend on us, don’t go hungry,” Iyer says, adding that in no way do they want to come across as hoarding provisions. “It is the quantity that’s required to subsist over the next few days,” he explains.

Iyer says “God has been kind” with funds and donations coming in from various quarters, including anonymous donors. “We’ve received `4 lakh in three days... some people have come forward and donated `5,000, some `50,000 and more,” he says.

While Iyer is taking one day at a time and has been working out ways to ensure the slumdwellers don’t go hungry, he expresses his apprehension about how things are going to pan out in the near future. “We’ll have to see what we can do,” he says.