STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Search on for injured jumbo in Bannerghatta

A photograph of a tusker with a punctured trunk, doing the rounds of social media, has caught the attention of environmentalists.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A photograph of a tusker with a punctured trunk, doing the rounds of social media, has caught the attention of environmentalists. The young tusker, aged 7-8 years old, was seen struggling to drink water because of his punctured tusk. The photograph, taken by conservationists on Saturday, has put officials of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) on high alert, and they are searching for the wild animal. According to Lloyd, who photographed the tusker: “I saw it on Saturday at Harohalli range, near a private resort.

The information has been shared with forest officials.” BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests S Prashanth told TNIE, “The staffers have been directed to find the elephant and see if there is a snare around his trunk and neck. Since he is 7-8 years old, it is possible that he could have got injured in a fight. If there is a snare, the tusker will be captured and treated, if not, he will be released but kept under watch.” Another forester said that there are instances where elephants have been injured in battle, when they can break their tusks or puncture their trunks. “It is survival of the fittest. Capturing an elephant at this age will only distance him from others as with human imprinting, no other elephant accepts them. Human interference only means that the animal will have to stay in captivity forever. The animal will have some difficulty in drinking water and eating, but will gradually heal if there is no snare,” the official said.

BNP staffers said that the incident came to light because of the presence of private property in the vicinity. In a similar case, a tusker was sighted in a camera trap with an injured tusk, and again near the Bannerghatta Biological Park elephant enclosure with captive female elephants. But since they are wild, they are not disturbed, and after some time, they return to the wild. The injured tusk becomes their identification mark, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp