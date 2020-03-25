STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Section 144 remains only on paper in most Bengaluru localities

Though the main roads were closed and police were seen stationed at junctions, the by-lanes were crowded and even non-essential stores like boutiques and hair salons were kept open.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:07 AM

Police stop people, who were out on roads, despite the government orders, at KR Market on Tuesday | Pandarinath B

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Sir please let me go, I have to take home the ration and cooking gas cylinder urgently,” said a two-wheeler rider on Magadi Road, commuting without a helmet on Tuesday as the police stopped him at the barricade that they had put up.

As he continued pleading, the police identified that he was not wearing a helmet, and one of the officers told him, “Park your vehicle to the side and pay penalty for not wearing the helmet. Give me your address, and I will get the ration and gas delivered to your house.” When he tried to escape, the police gave him the taste of lathis to make him understand how important it was to stay at home when the coronavirus lockdown was in force.

He was not the only one. Despite prohibitory orders across Bengaluru, many people were seen breaking the rules and travelling on roads that were empty.

Going around the city, this correspondent found that while some areas maintained the lockdown, others did not. Though the main roads were closed and police were seen stationed at junctions, the by-lanes were crowded and even non-essential stores like boutiques and hair salons were kept open. But the police said they were unaware of such establishments being kept open.

At Magadi, Mysuru and Tumkuru roads, the entry points to Bengaluru, the police had put up barricades with big stickers explaining which vehicles were allowed. But a large number of people were seen thronging the barricaded points and some even finding ways to squeeze through. But as the day progressed the police also gave up and were seen sitting under the shade of buildings only to see people break the rules.

“How much can we do? We have been trying to educate people, but it is of no use. People come up with all types of reasons. One said he had to go for dialysis, and he was on a two-wheeler. That left us also wondering whether he was faking or not. But since he was an old man we let him go,” said a police official. on Tumakuru road.

Section 144 Coronavirus
