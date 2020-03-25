By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This message is to each one to be thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on each of you, our families, our community and country. Yes, we are faced with a great tragedy engulfing the world – the coronavirus. I urge each of you to take care of yourselves first and then those around you – especially our senior citizens, children and those who are sick. Maintain hygiene around you, wash your hands with soap and water and teach the children to also do the same.

Most importantly, accept the fact that this is a global problem and each of us has the responsibility to check the spread of this virus. Every government is doing their bit. Masks and hand sanitisers are not super essential if you stay home. Maintain social distance, keep your home, car and surroundings clean. I would like to suggest you use this time positively to build better relationships with loved ones. Do things together as family – clean cupboards, get rid of junk, sort old photographs, document your papers together, read books, listen to music or even teach kids to help in the kitchen. Have two or three activities a day. Create a box to drop in things you don’t need and donate it to the poor. Adults and children can do projects together. Be creative, you have time on your hands, make it a memorable time of fun things you did as a family during a difficult time in the world. Have faith, stay calm, clean and safe.

Vinisha Nero,MLA