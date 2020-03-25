Testing times

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I’m a Class 12 student. I wish to pursue research in solar cells. Could you please suggest me ways by which I can?

– Tejas

Excellent choice! Especially with the shift to clean, electrical energy finally happening in the vehicle industry. If you’re serious about specialising in this field, then opt for Electrical Engineering after your 12th, after which you can either choose to do an Mtech or MPhil course to specialise further and then think of applying to a reputed institution like the IISC (Indian Institute of Science) Centre for Nano Science and Engineering for your PhD. The PhD /MPhil/MTech phase is when you shall be doing actual research. You can, however, take up courses both online and offline but I’m not sure how credible they might end up to be. Choosing a reputed educational institution for your research-oriented course and identifying one with a strong and well-developed research lab shall be the best approach.

— Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj, corporate coach, columnist and counsellor

