Two home-quarantine violators booked for ‘spreading virus’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police have booked two people suo motu, including a 70-year-old doctor, for breaking home quarantine and visiting public places. Both had quarantine stamps on their hands.

Vijayanagar police registered an FIR suo motu against a woman who went to a supermarket on Monday even though she had been told to remain at home until April 6, after she returned from a foreign country on Sunday. However, the woman had entered a supermarket in Mudalapalya Circle on Monday afternoon, violating the government order. She is a resident of Mudalapalya, and has been booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, Basaveshwara Nagar police registered an FIR against a 70-year-old doctor for entering a playground. The man had returned from UK on March 19 was supposed to be under home quarantine. However, he went to Kuvempu Ground in Basaveshwara Nagar for a morning walk. Walkers who noticed the home quarantine stamp on his hand reported the matter to the police.

“He was taken into custody and sent to RGICD, where tests were negative. Later, he was quarantined in Akash Hospital in Devanahalli. A suo motu case has been registered against him,” Basaveshwara Nagar police added.