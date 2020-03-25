STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Victoria hospital doctors at risk without protective gear

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A number of resident doctors at Victoria or Bowring Hospital who have been involved in scanning coronavirus suspects are panicking as they have not been given personal protective equipment (PPE), placing them under high risk.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines specify that standard protective gear, like gloves, masks and gowns should be provided to healthcare workers. If it is a blood or airborne infection, the gear should also include face protection, goggles, coveralls, headcovers and rubber boots. But the doctors said that they have not got even one PPE in their hospital and that only masks and gloves are available, which too are in short supply.

A resident doctor from Victoria Hospital, requesting anonymity, said, “Earlier, we were screening about 30 patients a day, but the numbers have gone up to 500 now. But still, we do not have PPEs. Earlier, four doctors from our hospital were home-quarantined after they came in contact with a coronavirus patient. If cases continue to rise, and if we don’t have enough PPEs, the government may not have enough doctors left as we also may have to go into quarantine like it was in the case of Italy.”

Another resident doctor said, “We are facing the problem both at Bowring and Victoria. We have just been given HIV kits, but they don’t serve the purpose. We are also as scared as the patients, as we don’t want to get infected. We need at least 30 PPE kits. The government has been saying that they would source them, but nothing has happened. They need to provide us PPEs right now.”

On Monday, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced that 1,000 ventilators, 10 lakh triple-layer N95 masks, five lakh PPEs and an adequate number of sanitisers and thermal scanners would be purchased. But the doctors said that they have been hearing such announcements for long now, and the government needs to act immediately.

