Action against those evicting medical workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an order stating that strict penal action will be taken against landlords and house owners under relevant provisions of the law if they forcefully vacate doctors, paramedical staff and other healthcare workers. The order, issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, said that the government has received several such complaints.

“Such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties. Deputy Commissioners of the district, BBMP Commissioner, Joint Commissioners, Municipal Corporation Commissioners and District Deputy Commissioners of Police are directed to take strict action against such cases. An action taken report has to be submitted on a daily basis to the Additional Chief Secretary,” the order stated.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao have also warned people about asking doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to vacate. The heads of both the departments also warned that strict action will be taken against PG owners for asking their tenants to vacate.