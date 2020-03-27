BBMP answers queries, defines citizen role

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru City Police officials held a virtual meeting with heads of resident welfare associations on Wednesday, to address queries and direct them on what needs to be done during the 21-day lockdown, and how to ensure that quarantine rules are maintained.

This was the first-ever meeting since the first coronavirus case was reported in the city, where the role of government officials and citizens was clearly spelt out. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, BBMP Special Commissioner (health) Ravi Kumar Surpur and Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao heard out problems and gave solutions.

Some of the topics addressed included what is allowed and what isn’t during the quarantine period, what should be done once quarantine is over, dealing with other medical emergencies, how to detect cases and where to report, security services, and more.

Surpur said that of the set target of 22,000 foreigners, 16,000 were stamped and the rest will be completed by Friday. As the next step, the primary and secondary sources of contact will also be stamped, so RWAs are requested to help the BBMP, police and health officials in completing the exercise.

“During the interaction, we learnt that under the excuse of procuring essential needs, people leave their homes 2-3 times a day. Through virtual media, citizens were directed not to loiter around and police said that stringent action will be taken against miscreants,” said a BBMP official.

CORONA & THE CITY

Control and management committees set up in 8 BBMP zones

BBMP starts fogging, spraying, sanitising wards

BBMP to serve 3 meals a day to people in shelters

People told to maintain hygiene in apartment complexes and layouts, ensure social distancing

Leave of all BBMP and health officials cancelled