Man held for creating panic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private firm employee who created nuisance by claiming he was COVID-19 positive, was arrested by the Yeshwantpur police. Sachin, a youth from Vijayapura, was staying in a PG in Yeshwantpur. Police said the accused was out on the road during Wednesday’s lockdown, and was trying to scare people by shouting out that he had contracted COVID, and dared them to ‘touch’ him. After an alert from the public, police rushed to the spot to take him into custody. A case was registered against him.