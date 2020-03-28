STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

53 PHCs to be converted into fever clinics

As the government estimates that 1.53 lakh people have landed in Bengaluru since the COVID-19 outbreak, these many teams are needed to track people, a health department official said.

Published: 28th March 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and health department officials have started converting all 53 primary health centres under Palike limits into fever clinics.BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express that the decision was taken after Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced setting up of fever clinics. “All urban PHCs will be converted into fever clinics as part of crisis management,” Kumar said.

Both the BBMP and health department have decided to rope in teachers working under the education department to form 100 primary and 900 secondary connecting teams. These teams will track down primary and secondary contacts of all those who have been tested positive and those who have been in touch with people who returned from abroad. Orders to form the teams were issued on Thursday evening by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and the Palike started work on Friday.

As the government estimates that 1.53 lakh people have landed in Bengaluru since the COVID-19 outbreak, these many teams are needed to track people, a health department official said.

Each team will have paramedical staff and teachers. There will be one head for every 20 teams and they will report to the health department commissioner. The four special commissioners in the BBMP will also be a part of these teams. BBMP staffers will work as per the directions of the heads and special commissioners.BBMP will provide all facilities and infrastructure to the teams to work and find the people to be stamped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp