Beggars Colony faces huge risk

Department sources said that though measures are being taken, one small mistake can trigger a disaster. The inmates stay in dormitories and there are many blocks.

Inmates at Beggars’ Colony follow precautionary measures while working in Sumanahalli | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 800 people, who stay in close quarters at the Beggars’ Colony in Summanahalli of Bengaluru, are vulnerable to COVID-19. Though the authorities claim to have taken necessary measures, the colony is a ticking time-bomb. The colony had 721 inmates, including 160 women, as on Wednesday. The colony also has a 70-member staff.

Kumar Naik, principal secretary to the Social Welfare Department, said they directed the officials to take required measures 15 days ago. “No new inmates have entered nor has anybody gone out of the colony,” he said.

Beggars’ Colony secretary Chandra Naik said that they have taken all measures, including supplying masks to the inmates and staff. The employees are told to wash their hands and legs and use sanitisers before entering the premises. “Even the vehicles are sanitised,” he said.

Department sources said that though measures are being taken, one small mistake can trigger a disaster. The inmates stay in dormitories and there are many blocks.

