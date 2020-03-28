Learning to exhale

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

Good morning, Bangalore.

Isn’t it unnerving how many thoughts run through one’s head at any given time? My thoughts are creating a mini traffic jam in my skull and sometimes I find myself answering a question posed to me at a tangent! My kids call it gibberish and I choose to call it highly elevated conversational skills that are not comprehendible to mere mortals! Everyone is talking about the time they have on their hands, what with present lockdown that has come into effect. In fact, I feel I am far busier staying at home than when I was working! Luckily, the Universe conspired that both my children landed up at home before the lockdown, so now the four of us have no place to run and hide! Cooking, cleaning, sourcing food and medicines, making immunity building concoctions and cleaning a mountain of dishes consumes my day.

I am so tired! Tired of mundane tasks and of incessant information about the coronavirus, tired of being afraid for my family and my friends, afraid of not recognising the changing world and most afraid of the Malthusian theory that summarised; ‘if left unchecked, populations can outgrow their resources’.

Keeping logical theories in mind, it is possible that the more we grow exponentially, the more resources will have to be utilised. Even though we may bumptiously exclaim that as humans we are next to invincible, nature has a quiet and unmerciful way to maintain a balance. From time immemorial we have been faced with mass eradication through natural disasters and diseases and it has only stopped when nature restored some semblance of balance. But because we think we are infallible, we humans have always patted our own backs and taken the credit.

But more than listening to different concepts, I have been blown away by the restlessness of the millennials and now Gen X. Being still and being one’s own company is not an option for them. They are constantly looking outward for stimulus, entertainment and even a view point. Nothing comes from within. It is a ‘do it for me’ malaise where the attention is solely focused on themselves. It’s not a good or bad space to be in, but for a generation (what do they call us now, the baby boomers?) that has been brought up with a strong sense of community, service and respect, this extent of self-absorption is unnerving!

I was watching a video of a young twit who licked an airplane toilet on a dare just to garner attention! More than being nauseated by what she had done, I was more nauseated by what she said on a show.

She basically accused us, the ‘baby-boomers’, of conspiring to impinge on her lifestyle and freedom by invoking social distancing, because we were scared that we were going to get infected and die! Her theory was chilling because it was logical. Young people have the capacity to recover, but the old are vulnerable. So, in fact we are the selfish ones to expect them to abnegate from their way of life. Herd immunisation was her answer. Survive or die. Can one imagine a life without an older generation passing down the wisdom, the history and the restrain… without which we would just be ‘beings’? The ‘human’ part of it would be lost forever.

Nobel laureate Michael Levitt sees global signs of recovery. After analysing data from 78 countries he foresees a tapering trend to the coronavirus in the rest of the world. While his observation brings hope to millions, he still emphasises the significance of ‘social distancing.’ These mandates are critical, particularly because the virus is so new and the population has no immunity to it. The key, he says, is to control panic. ‘In the grand scheme of things we’re going to be fine’. Amen to that! Meanwhile… let’s start by sticking to cleaning toilets, huh

Rubi Chakravarti writer, actor and funny girl