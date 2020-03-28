STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for post on ‘sneeze’ request

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old software engineer, who had put up a post on a social media platform on spreading coronavirus has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Mujeeb Mohammad. On Thursday, a post by Mohammad on Facebook went viral on various social media platforms.

The post read, “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus.” As he had claimed in his Facebook account that he was working with Infosys, people urged the company to sack him and demanded that he be arrested.

Registering a suo motu case in the Cyber Crime police station, the CCB police traced the accused and arrested him on Friday. The police have seized his laptop and other articles from his house as part of the probe. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), Sandeep Patil, said that the CCB will seek his police custody.

“We are yet to question him about the motive behind his post. He is claiming he is an employee with Infosys and we will have confirm it,” he said, adding that Mohammad had been living in the city for about 25 years.

