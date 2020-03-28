STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mission possible

They say it takes 21 days to make or break a habit. From push-up challenges to journaling thoughts, here’s what B’lureans plan to do

Published: 28th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

Taking up tasks that show your artistic side, playing online community games, participating in fitness 
challenges... people are coming up with innovative 21-day activities to keep themselves engaged during the lockdown

BENGALURU: Antakshari, dumb charades, paintings, etc are some of the games which people used to turn to for indoor games. In a bid to start getting used to the 21-day lockdown to prevent spread of Covid-19, people are playing the same games, but the only difference: it’s now virtual. Many of them are using social media to indulge in various activities online. 

Artist Swarnavo Datta panicked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown. To deal with the stress, he found solace in art. Wondering if others like him are going through similar kind of anxiety, he came up with an online painting challenge, which will continue for 21 days. “I planned a theme for the next 21 days. On a particular day, people can draw anything according to that theme. For example, day one’s theme was grass and following the theme, people posted their sketches and some even went an extra mile to do embroidery etc.

In return, I repost it on my social media handle,” says Datta, who kept the theme for Day 3 as  a cake, since it was his birthday and had to celebrate it while being in quarantine. The 28-year-old artist says the response to this challenge has been ‘overwhelming’ since he got more than 90 responses on the second day of his challenge. Some of them came for countries like Pakistan and Finland. “It feels great that through art, I can help so many people. I hope this ends soon and thus, I have decided that my theme for the 21st day will be freedom,” says Datta, who has been a professional painter for three years. 

While the painting challenge took off well for Datta, photographer Manvi Gandotra has started a photography challenge. It will be a series of seven-day challenges. “ I felt 21 days could be a bit of stretch,” says Gandotra, whose Day 1 challenge was about clicking a photo of an old photo to relive an old memory and spread positivity. She says the idea was to use things that are easily available at home. 
People are also taking part in games like Have you Ever by tagging others on social media. The other trending hashtags are #QuarantineandChill, #Kuchnayakaronachallenge, and #MyPandemicSurvivalPlan, which offer funny gags. 

On a roll 

We [theatre groups] are the people who are most affected in terms of work because a lot of it takes place in our physical presence. So to keep the momentum going, we are experimenting with storytelling and writing sessions online. We are developing online tools which we always wanted to, but did not have any motive so far. So these 21 days are an amazing opportunity for us to take theatre much beyond physical presence itself. This is an opportunity we need to grab. At the end of this period, we hope to have a pattern, which we want to continue later.  — Abhishek Iyengar, theatre practitioner

It is important not only to take care of yourself and your co-residents, but to also ensure physical movement is accomplished. I started playing badminton on my terrace last week. I must have last played many years back as a kid, and so it’s great that this lockdown has given me a new hobby. I also started the Covid-19 push-up challenge for 19 days. I am also co-organising a virtual table tennis tournament with fellow members of a social club. — Rahul Tadimalla, investment banker

I have been enjoying the quiet mood. What I just realised is that no matter how much we would’ve tried or no matter how many people would have told us, we would never have taken this break. I’m cleaning house, practising rigorously, and keeping fit by walking inside my house premises and climbing stairs up and down for 50-60 times a day.— Aneesh Vidyashankar, violinist

The two things I have started doing daily is working out and writing in my journal. The dopamine hit after a good workout helps me stay positive, and I have re-discovered the joy of writing with the journal. Writing relaxes me and helps structure the chaotic thoughts running through my mind. And the journal will help document one of the most challenging and volatile period of our lives. Once we return to our fast-paced lives, the journal will help me remember all the small things I treasured and the love and support of family, friends and colleagues that got me through this period.— Urmila Biswas, 
communications professional

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp